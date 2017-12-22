A tasty treat this Christmas for our troops thanks to Falkirk butcher

Falkirk’s top family butchers have answered an SOS – Send Out Steak (pies) – from Scots troops serving overseas during the festive season.

Malcolm Allan has been dishing out tasty meat treats for over 60 years and their reputation has spread far and wide – even as far away as Cyprus, where 250 soldiers serving with the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards have let their stomachs do the talking and officially requested a shipment of steak pies and lorne sausages from the long-established Falkirk firm.

Lieutenant Colonel Dom Coombes, commanding officer at the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, contacted Malcolm Allan personally to ask if the butchers could help him boost morale.

He said: “As Scotland’s Calvary we are fiercely proud of our Scottish identity. As such, Malcolm Allan products are a favourite of our soldiers – a nice reminder of home whenever we can get it abroad – and an essential ingredient of any Christmas celebration.”

Gordon Allan, managing director, entrusted the mission to his son Stewart, the firm’s senior account manager, who personally delivered the “pie-load” into the hands of Major Mick Lillie and his men at Leuchars Station so the precious cargo could be flown down to RAF Brize Norton and then on to Cyprus.

Gordon said: “All the staff at Malcolm Allan are delighted to support our services and particularly those away from home over the festive period. Two years ago we sent products down to the Scottish troops serving in Catterick.”