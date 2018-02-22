A taste of the future for Falkirk school pupils

Over 160 pupils from Falkirk high schools got a taste of their possible future careers in the catering and hospitality industry.

The youngsters joined Scottish employability and training minister Jamie Hepburn at Forth Valley College’s Stirling campus last week for the Hospitality, Food and Tourism Takeover Day.

Representatives from local organisations and businesses, including Macdonald Inchyra Hotel, Visit Falkirk and Caledonian Produce, were on hand throughout the day to give pupils the benefit of their skills and experience.

Youngsters took on the roles of guests and hospitality professionals, with hands-on skills challenges – including an omelette making challenge.

FVC principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “We are passionate about events like these and the feedback we have already received has shown this to have been a successful day. We will be looking to hold similar events in the future to allow pupils to sample these excellent experiences of the hospitality industry.”

Mr Hepburn added: “Not only did this event showcase the industry at its very best, it also highlighted the benefits of the Developing Young Workforce agenda by enabling schools and colleges to engage directly with industry.

“This approach is enabling young people to develop industry ready skills through workshops, with a view to sustain further engagement through quality work experience, career opportunities.”