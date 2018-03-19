A new Post Office branch for Larbert

A new Post Office local-style branch is opening in Larbert at 1pm on Wednesday, March 21.

Locals will be able to visit the service point at the Spar in Glenbervie Crescent this week.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson has welcomed the latest expansion of the Post Office network in the area.

He said: “This new branch will complement the town’s existing Post Office by offering much longer opening times.

“Since the hours will be in line with those of the shop, it means residents will enjoy the convenience of having access to a wide range of Post Office services from early morning until 10pm at night, seven days a week.

“At a time when high street banks are deserting many of our communities, it’s heartening to see the Post Office expanding its network, having also opened a local style branch in Westfield, in January and increased opening hours at Denny Post Office earlier this month.”