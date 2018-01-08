A hundred jobs get the axe as sawmill shuts down

Workers at a long-established sawmill were still in shock this evening after they were told they no longer had jobs.

Reportedly almost 100 employees, everyone from office staff to labourers, have been let go after James Callander and Son Ltd, in Abbots Road, Bainsford went into administration today.

According to staff, the firm KPMG were appointed as administrators for the family-run business, which has been operating for over 70 years, supplying UK softwood, sourced from Scottish forests, to the construction sector.

A former employee, who did not want to be named, said: “We thought that something was up because they told us to take an extra week’s leave over Christmas. Then they called us in today at 2pm and told us we were no longer employed by James Callander and Son Ltd because it had gone into administration this morning.

“It’s true the business had been struggling, but we were plodding along – working two shifts, five days a week. We asked them for a raise and they told us they didn’t have any money for that – but we had been told that before.

“I’ve worked there for over 40 years – the last time I signed on the dole was 1977. There are around 100 employees here who have been let go, from office staff to the labourers.

“The administrators told us they are looking for someone to take over the business but they couldn’t guarantee that, or guarantee if they would give us jobs.”

The Falkirk Herald contacted representatives of KPMG to get confirmation James Callander and Son Ltd had gone into administration and the employees had all been let go, but were told legal details of the procedure were still being finalised.

The sawmill was a scene of tragedy in January 2016, when worker Jamie McLean (22), from Langlees, lost his life following an accident.