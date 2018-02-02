£4m of welfare support for Falkirk residents

Hard-up households in the Falkirk district have received almost £4 million of Scottish Welfare Fund support in the past five years.

The Scottish Welfare Fund provides a safety net for vulnerable people on low incomes through the provision of Community Care Grants and Crisis Grants.

Latest Scottish Government figures show that, since the fund’s creation in April 2013, 13,045 crisis grants and 5515 community care grants were provided to residents struggling to make ends meet during that period.

In Scotland, 265,000 individual households have been helped with awards totalling £140 million.

Of the 265,000 households, almost 144,000 were single person households and more than 87,000 were families with children.