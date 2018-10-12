Business brains needed for Falkirk Community Trust post

The Falkirk body which runs everything from recreation to heritage is looking for a new voluntary independent director.

The right person will have “significant” business experience, and an interest in the development and delivery of culture and sport services in and around Falkirk.

The Trust says of the vacant post: “This is an excellent opportunity to be a key influence in the direction of the company.

“As a charity, the Trust faces significant challenges over the next few years as they endeavour to balance financial constraints, growing its customer base and income with the wider social objectives to encourage people to be more active more often”.

The previous post holder, David White, was recently appointed chairman - and he is prepared to discuss the role in more detail in an arranged interview.

Falkirk Community Trust was set up in July 2011 to manage and develop culture, libraries, heritage, sport and outdoor recreation on behalf of Falkirk Council, and operates the Helix along with key sports and arts venues.

Full details of the post are available in an information pack available to download at www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org or by calling Donna Easton on 01324 590906.

The closing date for applications is Monday, October 29.