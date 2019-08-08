Buses on the way as Falkirk rail services cancelled due to flooding

Disruption for rail passengers continues this morning as flooding forced ScotRail to cancel services to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Heavy rain last night caused flooding on the railway at the Winchburgh Tunnel and this resulted in major disruption on the routes between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk High, via Falkirk Grahamston and between Edinburgh and Dunblane.

While engineers are on site doing everything they can to pump the two feet of water out from the tunnel, ScotRail advises trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised in the meantime.

Once the track is clear it will have to be inspected for any damage before trains can run on it.

ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’ve been doing everything we can to keep customers moving while engineers work round the clock to pump over two feet of flood water from the Winchburgh tunnel.

“With it being peak tourist season replacement transport is limited, so we’d encourage customers to make alternative arrangements where possible.”

The following alterations to services are currently n place:

– Services between Dunblane and Edinburgh will terminate /start at Falkirk Grahamston

– Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk Grahamston and Cumbernauld will terminate /start at Falkirk Grahamston.

– Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High will terminate /start at Linlithgow

Replacement buses are now available, running a shuttle service between Falkirk Grahamston and Edinburgh Park. They include a Temple Travel coach which will arrive at the station at around 10.15am.

According to Scotrail the following temporary service plan is now in place:

– Services will depart xx:00 and xx:30 from Glasgow Queen Street to Linlithgow; calling at Croy, Falkirk High, Polmont and Linlithgow.

– Services will depart xx:46 and xx:16 from Linlithgow to Glasgow Queen Street; calling at Polmont, Falkirk High, Croy and Glasgow Queen Street

– Services will depart xx:25 from Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamston; calling at Springburn, Stepps, Gartcosh, Greenfaulds, Cumbernauld, Camelon and Falkirk Grahamston.

– Services will depart xx:40 from Falkirk Grahamston to Glasgow Queen Street; calling at Camelon, Cumbernauld, Greenfaulds, Gartcosh, Stepps, Springburn and Glasgow Queen Street.

– Services will depart xx:02 from Dunblane to Falkirk Grahamston; calling at Bridge of Allan, Stirling, Larbert, Camelon and Falkirk Grahamston.

– Services will depart xx:48 from Falkirk Grahamston to Dunblane; calling at Camelon, Larbert, Stirling, Bridge of Allan and Dunblane.