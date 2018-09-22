Build-your-own Roman Empire in Lego

Rome wasn’t built in a day ... because of course the ancient Romans had yet to discover the wonders of Lego.

On two days next week (choose from Bo’ness or Falkirk libraries) you can take part in a special Roman-themed lego session where you’ll have the chance to make mythical and legendary building creations - and also Antonine Wall.

The organisers provide the Lego while you provide the imagination, so there’s nothing to stop you building (for example) your own Lego Roman aqueduct.

The fun sessions are part of the area’s Big Roman Week activities, which continue until next Sunday.

The Bo’ness session is in Bo’ness Library on Thursday at 5pm, and the Falkirk session is at Meadowbank Library on Saturday at 11am.

Both cost £2, and suitable for children aged five to twelve.