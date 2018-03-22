Budgie found in engine of van parked in Denny

A budgie has got an animal charity in a flap as they try to find its owner.

The Scottish SPCA is looking after the bird after it was discovered in the engine of a van.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was called out on Tuesday after the feathered escapee flew into the radiator of a van in Denny.

The male budgie is now in the care of the charity’s Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Balerno, where he has been named Twiddle.

Inspector Robyn Gray said, “We’re unsure if Twiddle is from the Denny area as the driver covered Falkirk, Camelon, Grangemouth and other surrounding areas. However he is quite a friendly wee chap so we’re sure someone must be missing him!

“It would be fantastic if we could return Twiddle home but if no one comes forward we’ll find him a loving new owner.”

Anyone who recognises Twiddle is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline on 03000 999 999.