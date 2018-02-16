Budget latest: No libraries, sports halls or community centres will close

Falkirk Council’s budget is still two weeks away but its leader has announced there will be no closures of libraries, sports halls or community centres.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This past six months has been difficult but productive. With just a few areas requiring clarification and tweaking of some areas of expenditure we can reveal, despite the predictions of doom and gloom by our opponents, there will be no closure of any libraries, sports halls or community centres.

“There will also be no major diminution of existing services – indeed we will soon be in a position to announce increases in some services that faced constant cuts in previous years.”

The SNP administration is still finalising details before the Falkirk Council budget meeting, which takes place on Wednesday, February 28.

Councillor Meiklejohn believes she is close to signing off on a budget that protects services and targets shrinking resources for people rather property.

She said: “We are able to do so because this administration has begun the largest and most comprehensive audit undertaken as we seek greater efficiencies and truly make Falkirk Council the council of the future.”