BT phone problems in Falkirk district now resolved as police thank public

Telephone issues which prevented members of the public contacting the 999 service have been resolved, BT has confirmed.

The telecommunications company rectified the situation in the early hours of this morning after much of East Scotland, including Falkirk district, was affected by the problem as residents were left unable to call the emergency number from landlines or mobile phones.

Other affected areas included West Lothian, West Stirlingshire, North Lanarkshire and the west side of Edinburgh.

A police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation while this matter was seen to.”