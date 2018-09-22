Bruce Davies plays the Braes

Award-winning Scots singer Bruce Davies is making a welcome return to Falkirk in November for a fundraising concert in Brightons.

Bruce has been lauded by big names including Kenny Rogers and Tom Paxton, and commands a wide repertoire of guitar songs by greats such as Paul Simon and Bob Dylan.

The organisers say: “He gave a concert for us last year, which was a wonderful and friendly night out, with a lot of opportunity for singing along”.

He’s in the Masonic Hall in Maddiston Road, Brightons on Friday. November 2, in aid of Meadowbank Car4U, in a concert that starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available on 07763 466422 or 07785364159.