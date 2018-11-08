Broadband ‘outage’ hits Grangemouth and surrounding areas

Residents and businesses in Grangemouth and surrounding areas have been left without broadband since last night following a “major outage”.

One disgruntled BT customer contacted The Falkirk Herald saying he had been unable to get online since 7pm yesterday.

A BT spokesperson said the company was investigating the issue.

He added: “We are unsure at this stage exactly how many homes or services have been affected by the broadband outage or what the problem is but we are working hard to get it back up and running and will provide a full update as soon as we can.”