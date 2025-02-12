British Cross Challenge: Falkirk Vics’ Scott Stirling seals fifth and silver for Scotland

Falkirk Vics star Scott Stirling (number 343) earned a fifth-placed finish (Photo: Neil Renton)

The British Cross Challenge events continued last weekend as district athletes headed to Temple Newsam Park in Leeds for the penultimate races.

The series of events, which includes the Home Countries International XC and the Celtic Nations XC consists of five events across the UK through the XC season.

And Scotland’s teams were on top form bringing home a great set of results.

Athletes from 32 Scottish clubs were chosen to represent Scotland at senior and U20 level in the Home Countries International and U17, U20 and U23 level in the Celtic Nations event.

Vics’ MacMillan duo with team-mates Angus and Billy (Photo: Neil Renton)

Three Falkirk Victoria Harriers made the journey down with their fellow Scottish teammates for the event.

In the senior men’s 10.2km race, Vics’ Scott Stirling looked comfortable as he held onto his place in the lead pack race in an increasing pace race until Jack Millar (Bristol & West), James Kingston (Tonbridge) and Logan Rees (Fife) broke free at 6km.

The hilly course suited Rees and the battle intensified between Rees and Kingston at around 19 minutes in with each taking turns at the lead on their fourth lap.

Rees eventually settled into second place, tucked behind Kingston before making his move at 24 minutes, surging ahead and winning the race in 26:00 in a sprint finish, seven seconds ahead of Kingston.

Vics star Stirling kept his strong pace (ave 4.14 minute/ mile) going to the end, finishing an impressive fifth in 26:20. Central’s Jamie Crowe placed seventh and Aidan Thomson ninth.

The Scottish team picked up Team Silver just missing out on Gold by one point.

In the U17 men’s race, Falkirk Vics duo Harrison and Rory MacMillan stepped up an age group, facing stiff competition.

Three England athletes held the lead for most of the race with Matt Clarke (Preston) finishing the 4.2km race in 11:35 minutes.

Rory finished in 17th place in 12:31, averaging a 4.48 minute/mile pace while Harrison was just behind in 19th place in 12:39.

Along with their teammates Billy Sutherland (Ross County) and Angus Fraser-Moodie (Springburn), the boys scooped silver for Scotland.

The final event in the series takes place on Saturday, March 8 at Wollaton Park in Nottingham.