Brightons Christian prayer charity raises £1000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley

Kind-hearted volunteers organised a coffee morning in aid of Maggie’s Forth Valley last month and raised £1000.

The Christian prayer charity Wholeness Through Christ has the premises at the Cross in Brightons.

Offices are on the upper floor and below there is a charity and coffee shop which is open from 10am till 3.30pm Monday to Friday.

There is normally no charge for the refreshments which includes home baking. However, in December Ishbel Stewart and Shirley Graham organised the coffee morning for the cancer support charity, raising the four-figure sum.

Both are pictured, here with volunteer Jean Callahan.

Thanks go to everyone who supported their fundraising efforts.