Bridge walk date looms for Christian Aid

There’s just a couple of weeks to go until Christian Aid Scotland’s annual sponsored walk across the Forth Road Bridge, and the charity is urging supporters to sign up now.

The three mile round trip promises some unforgettablre views, and the perfect vantage point from which to admire the new Queensferry Crossing.

Over more than 45 years Christian Aid supporters have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds from taking on the bridge challenge.

The event starts at 2pm on April 28 (south side of Forth Road Bridge; FETA offices) and you can find out more and register at www.christianaid.org.uk