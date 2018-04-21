Brian set to battle for culinary glory

A Falkirk care home chef has become a finalist in a prestigious national culinary competition.

Brian Gollan (pictured), who works at Meallmore’s Ivybank care home, triumphed over six other Scottish care chefs to secure his coveted spot in the final of the annual National Association of Care Catering’s (NACC) Care Chef of the Year competition.

He will need to impress the judges with an innovative and tasty two-course menu (main and dessert) which will have to to be nutritionally balanced, suitable for a care home, yet cost no more than £2.25 per head for four portions .

Both will also have to be prepared in just 90 minutes.

Brian said: “After winning last year’s Staff Award, making it as far as the NACC finals this year really is the icing on the cake and I’m very excited to be competing.

“Four of the seven regional finalists this year were Meallmore care home chefs, which I think demonstrates the high standard of culinary expertise across Meallmore.”