Brexit fears surface at Kincardine business club

The very first business club launched by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) highlighted fears about the cost of supplies sourced from Europe in the aftermath of Brexit.

Nicky Wilson, CRT Scottish trustee, said: “It’s clear that Brexit is a big concern for small enterprises in the area and the club will look at how it can help businesses deal with this challenge.

“We were pleased that a range of people from different business sectors attended our first Kincardine and west Fife business club.”

Access to grants and other funding to allow businesses to grow was another challenge identified, with some present saying it was difficult to get relevant information on the types of funding available.

The meeting featured a networking event at the Training and Enterprise Hub in Kincardine, and more sessions are planned to help entrepreneurs and small firms to deal with Brexit and other key issues.

The business cub aims to encourage enterprises in the area to work together for their own benefit and for the local economy as a whole, and a programme with a range of speakers and topics is now being put together.

Mr Wilson said: “We hope our business club will support the growth of local enterprises and boost the economy in the area.”