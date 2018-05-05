Brexit at Trinity

It’s a subject never far from our television screens, but what effect will Britain’s decision to quit the European Union have on Scotland and Falkirk?

That’s the theme of “A local conversation in Falkirk” on this thorny issue to be staged in the town’s Trinity Church on Tuesday, May 15.

Fiona Hyslop MSP, cabinet secretary for culture, tourism and external affairs will be among those discussing the possible impact on employment, health and the local community.

The two-hour session runs from 6.15pm to 8.15, and anyone interested in attending can register at 0141 404 0231 or event@alliance-scotland.org.uk