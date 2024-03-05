Breaking news: Stenhousemuir road closed after crash

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a busy road in Stenhousemuir
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th Mar 2024, 15:09 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 17:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

All emergency services are currently at the scene in Bellsdyke Road.

The road is closed from the junction with Antonshill Roundabout to the junction with Tryst Road

Police say the incident involves two vehicles.

Bellsdyke Road is currently closed following the two car collision. Pic: Michael GillenBellsdyke Road is currently closed following the two car collision. Pic: Michael Gillen
Bellsdyke Road is currently closed following the two car collision. Pic: Michael Gillen
Most Popular

Officers were called to the scene around 1.20pm.

The road will remain closed until further notice and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

This is a breaking news story and we will bring you more details as soon as available.