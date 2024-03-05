Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All emergency services are currently at the scene in Bellsdyke Road.

The road is closed from the junction with Antonshill Roundabout to the junction with Tryst Road

Police say the incident involves two vehicles.

Officers were called to the scene around 1.20pm.

The road will remain closed until further notice and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.