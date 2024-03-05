Breaking news: Stenhousemuir road closed after crash
A multi-vehicle crash has closed a busy road in Stenhousemuir
All emergency services are currently at the scene in Bellsdyke Road.
The road is closed from the junction with Antonshill Roundabout to the junction with Tryst Road
Police say the incident involves two vehicles.
Officers were called to the scene around 1.20pm.
The road will remain closed until further notice and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.
This is a breaking news story and we will bring you more details as soon as available.