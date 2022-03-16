Breaking: Man (40) taken to hospital following Grangemouth chemical spill

The incident is believed to have happened just after 12.30pm at Piramal Healthcare UK’s premises in Earls Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40 pm on Wednesday, March 16, police were made aware of a chemical spillage at business premises in Earls Road, Grangemouth.

“SFRS and SAS were in attendance and a 40-year-old man has been taken to hospital.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 12.38pm on Wednesday, March 16 to an incident at a commercial premise on Earls Road, Grangemouth.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and specialist resources to the scene to assist onsite specialists due to potentially hazardous materials.