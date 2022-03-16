Breaking: Man (40) taken to hospital following Grangemouth chemical spill
Emergency services were in attendance at a firm in Grangemouth following reports of a chemical spillage and a 40-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital.
The incident is believed to have happened just after 12.30pm at Piramal Healthcare UK’s premises in Earls Road.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40 pm on Wednesday, March 16, police were made aware of a chemical spillage at business premises in Earls Road, Grangemouth.
“SFRS and SAS were in attendance and a 40-year-old man has been taken to hospital.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 12.38pm on Wednesday, March 16 to an incident at a commercial premise on Earls Road, Grangemouth.
“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and specialist resources to the scene to assist onsite specialists due to potentially hazardous materials.
"One adult male was handed into the care of paramedics. Firefighters left after making the area safe."