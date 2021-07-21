Breaking: Emergency services rush to scene after car found in canal in Camelon
Reports of a car in the Forth and Clyde Canal near Lock 16 led Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to rush to the scene this afternoon.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:18 pm
A number of SFRS appliances attended at the incident, near Camelon’s Union Inn, earlier this afternoon and specialist rescue personnel used a dingy to search the body of water.
SFRS have now left the scene, leaving the vehicle submerged.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances."