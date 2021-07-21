Breaking: Emergency services rush to scene after car found in canal in Camelon

Reports of a car in the Forth and Clyde Canal near Lock 16 led Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to rush to the scene this afternoon.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:18 pm

A number of SFRS appliances attended at the incident, near Camelon’s Union Inn, earlier this afternoon and specialist rescue personnel used a dingy to search the body of water.

SFRS have now left the scene, leaving the vehicle submerged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances."

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel are at the scene
The operation is currently underway in Camelon
