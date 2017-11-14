Breaking down barriers in Scottish theatre

Two Falkirk students from the UK’s only degree course for deaf actors are appearing in a groundbreaking play.

Craig Andrew and Connor Bryson, both 23, will star in Love and Information, an exhilirating new production that blends British Sign Language (BSL) and English.

Created by playwright Caryl Churchill, the production stars all ten students from the BA Performance in British Sign Language and English programme at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The conservatoire and pioneering Glasgow-based theatre company Solar Bear are presenting the play which is a series of short scenes about how we live in a world bombarded by information.

Some scenes will be in BSL, some will be in English and others will be a mix of both.

Captioning will be used extensively.

Claire Lamont, head of the degree course said: “Love and Information showcases the talents of our final year students and also gives an insight into the exciting creative possibilities that exist when working between British Sign Language and English. “The work being produced with these students marks a defining moment in our theatre history and we look forward to the impact they will have in Scotland and beyond.

“The Royal Conservatoire’s BA Performance in British Sign Language and English is breaking new ground.

“As well as delivering dedicated professional performance education for students, we are providing the industry with a new generation of talented and diverse performers.”

The production’s tour opens at The Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock tonight and will visit Edinburgh, Glasgow, Giffnock, Inverness and Banchory.