Brave Ashlee’s battle gains fresh support from Braes High friends

Braes High pupils have notched up another success for a local cause that’s close to their hearts - with a bumper cheque for Ashlee Easton’s Neuroblastoma Appeal.

It is an effort which aims to give Ashlee (12) every possible help to defeat the illness which has plagued her young life.

Falkirk Herald readers have been following her story, step by step, for several years now - and it still continues to inspire.

Ashlee has twice seen the disease retreat into remission, but recently had to prepare for another series of trials.

Her mum Lisa said: “The fact is that while she is now 12 she has never known anything else since she was six.

“From that age onwards she hasn’t had the chance to be completely free of this illness forever.”

She added:“With treatment options now limited, we joined together with Solving Kids Cancer to try and raise funds for Ashlee.

“This is in case she needs to access further treatment not available on NHS, to hopefully keep the cancer from returning if she reaches remission — or to try and clear the disease if her current treatment does not go to plan.”

A recent gathering at Braes High celebrated the latest cheque handover to Ashlee’s appeal - and there’s more to come.

In the latest round of fundraising a non-uniform day and staff coffee morning have raised £1,674, and another £314 came from a Valentine’s Sweet Tree made by her former class mates - plus £153 for a Rights Respecting School bake sale.

Next month a Braes teacher is running the London Marathon for Ashlee, and in May there’s to be a Family Charity Walk from Braes High School to the Falkirk Wheel and back - a total distance of 11 miles.

Meanwhile the bid to get local businesses on-side for the campaign continues, and friends, neighbours and wellwishers across Falkirk district and beyond are giving their full support.

For further information about Ashlee’s campaign, or to donate, visit www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaign/Ashlee

and www.justgiving.com/campaign/Ashlee



