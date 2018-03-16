Braes High praised for teaching pupils life-saving skills

A Falkirk school has become one of the first in central Scotland to offer its pupils life-saving CPR and defibrillator training.

Braes High youngsters are being taught the crucial techniques needed to prevent a person from dying should they suffer a cardiac arrest in a public place.

According to British Heart Foundation figures, cardiac arrests are responsible for an estimated 100,000 deaths in the UK each year.

Braes High teaching staff have teamed up with the Royal Life Saving Society UK to deliver a series of training sessions which advise students on what to do if they ever find themselves in a situation where someone requires CPR or a defibrillator.

The first workshop was held at the school on Monday as S4 Personal and Social Education (PSE) pupils heard how survival rates jump from six to 75 per cent if an electric current from a defibrillator is administered to the heart within three minutes.

Students were then given the chance to put the lessons they learned into practise using public access defibrillators (PADs) and manikins.

Norrie Brown, Royal Life Saving Society UK trainer and assessor, praised Braes High for its participation.

He said: “The school deserves attention as it is one of the forerunners in Central Scotland in teaching CPR and defibrillator use to pupils.

“The pupils acquitted themselves really well.”

Search for Maddiston Community Defib Project on Facebook for more details.