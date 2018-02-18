Boxing clever for wild birds week

The SSPCA has this week flagged up the importance of helping wild birds during National Next Box Week, which runs until Wednesday.

Wildlife Rescue Centre Manager Colin Seddon said, “Last year we cared for over 7,000 wild birds.

“At this time of year wild birds can struggle to find food, especially in the snow, as the cold weather makes insects and seeds difficult to find.

“We urge the public to consider putting up nest boxes and help the birds by feeding them throughout the year. One of the most important ways of helping is by providing fresh water for them to drink and bathe in.”

James Reynolds, head of marketing and communications at the nature conservation charity, RSPB said, “Putting up nest boxes is a fantastic way to attract wildlife into your garden.

“Pressures on the natural habitat of so many of our native bird species mean the availability of natural nesting features, like holes in trees, aren’t as common any more.

“This provides them with some welcome assistance to build a home and breed successfully, with the added benefit of being able to watch the action at close quarters.

“Everyone should do it if they have the space.”