Bowls: Grahamston's Stewart Carswell seals ultimate prize after grand final success

To win the championship at your local bowling club is a great achievement.

To win the champion of champions in the Eastern District of Stirlingshire is superb. But to go one step further and win the grand final against the champion from the Western District is quite simply terrific. And the worthy winner of such an accolade was Stewart Carswell from Grahamston who edged out Gary Malcolmson from Polmaise 21-19.

In other bowling news, the AGM of the Falkirk & District Carpet Bowls League sponsored by MGM Timber will take place at Laurieston on September 21 at 1pm. Bowling, social and community clubs who are interested in submitting a team should contact the secretary, the details of whom are on their website at falkirkbowls.com.