Bowhouse water supply restored after mains burst

Scottish Water says it has restored supply to thousands of homes in the Bowhouse area of Grangemouth cut off by a burst mains early today.

However work is ongoing to deal with reports of loss of water supply, low pressure and discoloured water in both Denny and Fankerton.

A spokesman said this afternoon: “This has been found to be due to faulty equipment and we are working to restore supplies as quickly as possible.

“We are also tankering water directly into our network to assist in restoring supplies

Supplies to Bowhouse were restored by isolating the damaged section of main, in Inchyra Road, and re-routing water through other parts of Scottish Water’s network.

Engineers are said to have made good progress repairing the breach.

Scottish Water says some of the affected properties will have had their normal supplies restored quickly while others will have taken longer, depending on their location on the water mains network.

Affected properties could experience discoloured water which is normal after a burst of this kind.

Customers are advised to run the cold water tap in their kitchen until the water runs clear.

A spokesman said: “We attended this burst as quickly as possible and isolated the affected part of our network to start restoring supply to customers straight away.

“Our team on site has also made good progress with the emergency repair.

“We would like to apologise once again to customers who experienced disruption to their water supply this morning and thank them for their patience and understanding while we worked to restore normal service.”