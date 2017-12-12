Books on the menu at Bankier

There were books on the lunch menu for youngsters at Bankier Primary School in Banknock recently.

For the school hosted a reading lunch, inviting parents to join pupils for a bite to eat and to read a book.

All pupils in the school were encouraged to bring a packed lunch and a book to enjoy during the break.

Author of Spy Quest, David Goutcher, was also present, spending time speaking to parents and children.

The school held the event as part of the First Minister’s Reading Challenge and also as last week was Scottish Book Week.

Moira Curle, from the school, said: “Everyone enjoyed themselves.”