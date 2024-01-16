Book featuring Falkirk tops Amazon’s Bestselling New Releases chart
H.J. Russell — an author who was born, bred and buttered in Falkirk —pays tribute to the town by setting their latest novel partly in the local area.
Wolff’s Bane, a gripping spy thriller with a romantic heart, tells the story of two British Intelligence officers. Kathryn’s been a vigilante hacker since she was 14. Now, after earning her place as a cybersecurity officer with MI5, she’s forced to stick to the rules despite the temptation to resort to her old ways. Just when it seems her new life is safe from her darkest secret, her past catches up with her and she’s forced to confront her actions.
Undercover among a group of climate activists, Jamie struggles to be apart from the woman he loves. But, when the protesters are infiltrated by an eco-anarchist who’ll stop at nothing, Jamie must risk his relationship and his life to prevent a catastrophe that’ll kill thousands.
As Kathryn and Jamie’s worlds explode, they must face their worst fears alone amidst a sphere of mistrust before a deadly conspiracy is unleashed.
Wolff’s Bane is the sequel to H.J. Russell’s Hell’s Glen and was released on Friday, January 12.
Although book two in the Moniker series, Wolff’s Bane can easily be read as a standalone, and is available on Amazon in paperback or in the Kindle store. Days after publication, Wolff’s Bane topped Amazon’s US New Releases chart.
You can find out more about H.J. Russell at: https://hjrussell.co.uk/