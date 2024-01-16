Book featuring Falkirk tops Amazon’s Bestselling New Releases chart

A former Falkirk High pupil has published a best-selling spy thriller ‘Wolff’s Bane’ set in the local area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

H.J. Russell — an author who was born, bred and buttered in Falkirk —pays tribute to the town by setting their latest novel partly in the local area.

Wolff’s Bane, a gripping spy thriller with a romantic heart, tells the story of two British Intelligence officers. Kathryn’s been a vigilante hacker since she was 14. Now, after earning her place as a cybersecurity officer with MI5, she’s forced to stick to the rules despite the temptation to resort to her old ways. Just when it seems her new life is safe from her darkest secret, her past catches up with her and she’s forced to confront her actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Undercover among a group of climate activists, Jamie struggles to be apart from the woman he loves. But, when the protesters are infiltrated by an eco-anarchist who’ll stop at nothing, Jamie must risk his relationship and his life to prevent a catastrophe that’ll kill thousands.

Wolff's Bane is the second book in the Moniker series written by H.J. Russell.

As Kathryn and Jamie’s worlds explode, they must face their worst fears alone amidst a sphere of mistrust before a deadly conspiracy is unleashed.

Wolff’s Bane is the sequel to H.J. Russell’s Hell’s Glen and was released on Friday, January 12.

Although book two in the Moniker series, Wolff’s Bane can easily be read as a standalone, and is available on Amazon in paperback or in the Kindle store. Days after publication, Wolff’s Bane topped Amazon’s US New Releases chart.