Bonnybridge woman who spent a lifetime helping others

Family, friends and colleagues came together to celebrate the life of someone whose kindness and selflessness meant she never stopped helping.

Wilma Stevenson’s life was remembered at Falkirk Crematorium on last Thursday by upwards of 150 people.

She was born Wilma Mary Humble Fletcher on September 11, 1941, at Dunrowan Nursing Home, Falkirk to Tom and Alice Fletcher. She had two younger siblings, a sister Lilias, who died in 2011, and a brother John.

The family’s first home was Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge. They then moved to Allandale before they settled at Annieslea in High Bonnybridge.

Wilma attended Castlecary, Greenhill and Bonnybridge Junior Secondary schools.

She also attended Sunday School and the Youth Fellowship where she met her future husband Jim. They became engaged on February 14, 1962 and married on June 24, 1964.

They had two daughters, Alison and Anne.

Wilma had a variety of jobs including: a clerk/telephonist at Road Services Forth in Falkirk; commercial inspector at Burroughs Machines in Cumbernauld; shop work in Bonnybridge at Andersons and Appledorn; before going to Bonnybridge Pharmacy where she remained until she retired.

Wilma was active in a number of organisations throughout her life including the Scottish Women’s Rural Institute which she joined at the age of 14. She went on to be secretary and President and was a member for 64 years.

She was a member of Eastern Star, the Church Guild and a member of the Fellowship and Tuesday Group.

Wilma joined the church choir when she was 14, she sang many solos and remained an active member until she became ill at the end of December.

She was a keen supporter of Bonnybridge St Helen’s Church as well as many charities including Strathcarron Hospice, the Driving Force, ‘Foot and Mouth’ painting society and Barnardos.

Wilma also supported Jim in his scouting and in 2004 she was presented with a ten year service award for her role as secretary for Carron & Endrick Scout District. Although, 25 years earlier in 1979 she had also been welcomed into the Wistful Company of Widows of Scouting.

She was a very strong and independent character, but suffered many illnesses including a very serious operation in 2004 which saw her in hospital for three months. .

Her recent illness was only diagnosed on December 28 and she died 12 days later on January 9.

Wilma is survived by Jim, Alison and Anne.