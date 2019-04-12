Bonnybridge road closure today and weekend

There will be full closure at Bonnybridge Bridge until 5pm today, and then from tomorrow at 7am until early Monday morning.

This is to allow work to go ahead to allow full reopening of the bridge, along with the canal bridge at Twechar, in time for the Canals Festival taking place in May.

Both bridges have been out of commission for more than a year, preventing boats from accessing the full length of the Forth and Clyde Canal, but are now within weeks of reopening thanks to a £1.76m repairs grant from the Scottish Government.