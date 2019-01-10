Bonnybridge Gala is one of four Falkirk district groups to receive lottery boost

Bonnybridge Gala is one of four community groups in the Falkirk district to benefit from a share of £45,000 in the latest round of National Lottery funding.

The committee has been awarded £7400 for the next gala event which will take place in August.

Chairwoman Arlene Graham said: “We are extremely happy to get this funding as we were struggling to raise enough money to cover costs this year and were worried we were going to have to really scale the event right back which would have been a real shame.

“Now though, we can start planning ahead for a brilliant gala day which will be our third annual event and local people can hopefully expect to see all the usual attractions on the day such as stage entertainment, stalls and a bouncy castle.

“The lottery award is obviously fantastic but actually only covers half the cost of the gala so we will be continuing to fundraise right up until August and would welcome any local volunteers to get in touch to help us make the event a brilliant day for everyone in the community to enjoy.”

Another group to benefit from a lottery cash injection is California Primary School Parent Council which has received £10,000 to buy and install a MUGA pitch on school grounds for use by both pupils and the wider community.

Meanwhile Falkirk Muslim Community Club 55 and Over has been given £9967 to deliver a programme of social and cultural activities for older people from south Asian backgrounds in the area in a bid to reduce loneliness and improve general wellbeing.

An award of £7530 has also been given to PLUS Forth Valley, which provides a better quality of life for children and young people with disabilities and their families across the Forth Valley through social inclusion and regular short breaks.

The lottery funding will be used to establish an age appropriate weekly play session for children with additional support needs in Falkirk.

Finally, Relationships Scotland Couple Counselling Central Scotland on Callendar Road has received £10,000 to deliver a programme of talking therapy sessions to families facing a variety of challenges across the Forth Valley area.

A National Lottery Awards for All Scotland spokesperson said: “This is National Lottery money making a real impact in communities across the country.

“The groups receiving funding today showcases the range of projects that can be funded through this programme and the difference that the smallest amounts of money can make.

“We wish them all the best for the year ahead as they begin to put their plans into action.”

National Lottery Awards for All Scotland is open to applications on a rolling basis and can be received at any time. To find out more call 0300 123 7110.