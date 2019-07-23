Bonnybridge A883 crash death: What we know so far

Police are continuing to investigate a two-car crash in Bonnybridge which resulted in a man’s death.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

A 46-year-old man died at the scene of the incident, which took place around 6.50pm on Sunday.

The blue Renault Clio he was driving collided with a white Ford Focus.

Where did it happen?

The crash took place on the A883 near to the Roughmute Recycling Centre in Bonnybridge.

READ MORE: Police confirm age of man who died in Bonnybridge car crash

What police have said

Officers are still investigating the incident to establish the full circumstances and are looking for members of the public to come forward.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison, from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the gentleman’s family at this time and we will continue to provide them with all the support they may require.

“We are keen to hear from other motorists or members of the public who may have been in the area and witnessed exactly what happened or may have dashcam footage of the blue Renault Clio prior to the collision.

“If you believe you have information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately.”

How to help with the investigation

Anyone who has information relating to the crash can contact the Roads Policing Unit in Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 3466 of July 21, 2019.