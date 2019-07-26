Body found in search for missing man with links to Falkirk area

A body has been found in the search for a missing man.

Glasgow man Gregor Gibbons (32), who has links to the Falkirk area, was last seen after leaving his home in Colston Avenue, Colston for work on Tuesday, July 2.

Police have confirmed a body was recovered from the River Kelvin near the Dullatur Bridge this morning.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however, Gregor’s family have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that around 11am, the body of a man was recovered from the River Kelvin in the vicinity of Dullatur Bridge.

“Formal identification has yet to take place. However, the family of Gregor Gibbons, who was reported missing from the Colston area of Glasgow on Tuesday, July 3 has been informed.”