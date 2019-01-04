Body found in search for missing 90-year-old William Scott

Police today recovered a body from the Water of Leith, near Leith Docks, during their weeks-long hunt for a missing 90-year-old man who had been known to make trips to Falkirk and Stirling.

The family of Edinburgh man Mr Scott, who spent an anguished Christmas waiting for news, have been informed, although formal identification has yet to take place.

Meanwhile the death is officially being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said: “The discovery was made by officers and the Dog Unit in the Water of Leith near Victoria Bridge outside Leith Docks.

Mr Scott, who had mild dementia, disappeared on December 11, sparking a major search across Edinburgh and farther afield.

It’s understood he spent some time at the King’s Wark bar-restaurant until around 8pm on the day he went missing, and it is close to the area where his body was retrieved.