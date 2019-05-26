Body found in Larbert in search for missing man Redmond

Police searching for missing man Redmond Taylor, who vanished after a hospital visit more than three months ago, have found a body in Larbert’s Torwood Castle area.

Repeated appeals for information about the 26-year-old’s whereabouts have drawn a blank since his disappearance on February 12.

Redmond, of Alloa, had been admitted to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on that day but left at around 12.30pm.

His image was captured on CCTV which shows him heading along Stirling Road towards the Torwood area, and a member of the public is said to have seen him crossing a field towards the woods.

Police have not formally confirmed the body found in woods just before noon on Friday is that of Redmond, but his family - who have paid heartfelt tribute to his memory - have been informed.

Officers have thanked the public for their help in their search for Redmond, whose death is being treated as unexplained.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.