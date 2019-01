A body has been found in the canal in Bainsford.

Emergency services remain at the scene close to the Gambero Rosso restaurant this morning (Monday).

Police remain at the scene where a body has been found in the canal in Bainsford

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley were called to the canal area of Bainsford around 9.20am on Monday, January 28 following a report of a body in the water, and emergency services are in attendance.”