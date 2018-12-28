Bo’ness tot’s Christmas presents stolen from under the tree

Christmas was ruined for a Bo’ness family after heartless thieves broke into their home and stole a two year old’s presents from under the tree.

Nicola Rose (31) first noticed that one of her daughter Courtney’s presents, which was bought by a family friend, was missing on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day she realised some more gifts were also missing and, realising they must have been stolen, quickly informed police.

She said: “One of the presents was a personalised Minnie Mouse pillow with Courtney’s name on it which I believe someone may have tried to sell on through Facebook so I have told police that too.

“We now believe the thefts happened on Sunday, December 23 at around 5.30am as a neighbour saw a man coming out of our front door holding cards and we do have two Christmas cards missing.

“I felt horrified at the thought of someone being in the house while we were sleeping and actually stealing a child’s presents from under the tree.

“How nasty and heartless can you be? It ruined my Christmas day knowing what had happened but luckily Courtney is only two and didn’t realise so she still had a good day.

“No one deserves to be broken into and robbed, I wouldn’t wish this horrible feeling on my worst enemy. The frustration and heartache is awful.

“We are hopeful police will be able to catch those responsible though. All I want now is for justice to be served.”

Anyone with information on the incident which took place on Dawson Place is asked to contact police.

Bo’ness police are also investigating another break-in which took place on Chestnut Grove on Christmas Eve and witnesses or anyone with information is also asked to contact 101.