Bo’ness man Arnold’s family speak out after PIRC report released

The family of a Bo’ness man who was found dead at his home after being reported missing have thanked the public for its support.

Arnold Mouat (64) was found in the roof space of his garage a month after concerns were raised over his whereabouts.

Today (April 24) the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) said the inadequate search by the specialised police team added to the distress and uncertainty of Mr Mouat’s family.

Arnold’s family said in a statement that the period since his death has been very hard - and hoped lessons would be learned.

“The past eight months have been incredibly difficult for our family as we have tried to come to terms with the loss of a loving father and husband.

“We are aware of the PIRC report and note that a number of recommendations have been made.

“Going forward we hope Police Scotland will look carefully at these and that valuable lessons have been learned.

They added: “We are grateful for the support we have received but would now ask for our privacy.”