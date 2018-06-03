Bo’ness’ Links Road partial closure until late afternoon

Part of the A904 Links Riad in Bo’ness will be closed today until 3.30pm to allow Scottish Water contractors to replace manhole covers.

The road is after Main Street, next to Lidl supermarket, with local access available there, while to the west it will close at the junction with Boundary Street - again with local access.

There will be some parking restrictions and access to some businesses may be affected, but pedestrian access wisn’t affected.

Scottish Water, apologising for any inconvenience, says water supplies should not be disrupted by the work.