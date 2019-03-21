Bo’ness Hippodrome to mark 10th anniversary of grand opening

The Hippodrome Cinema in Bo’ness, Scotland’s first purpose built cinema, is preparing to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its high profile restoration.

Since reopening after decades of closure on April 2009 over 275,000 tickets have been sold and annual attendances have risen by over 70 per cent, to an all-time high in 2019.

To mark the special milestone birthday Falkirk Community Trust have announced a suitably glittering prize.

Ten lucky winners will be invited to an exclusive, VIP behind-the-scenes tour of the cinema on Thursday, April 11 and treated to fizz and food before attending a complimentary screening of the National Theatre Live broadcast of All About Eve, starring Gillian Anderson.

For more information on how to enter visit the FCT Arts Facebook page, or pick up an entry form from the Hippodrome itself.

The competition is open to everyone and winners will be chosen at random on Thursday, April 4.

The Hippodrome is currently hosting Hippfest 2019, Scotland’s only silent film festival, which will run until Sunday.

For film times and tickets visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hippfest2019