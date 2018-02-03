Bo’ness forum will reveal Roman Wall plans

The Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project is staging a special community drop-in event at Bo’ness Recreation Centre on Monday.

Ideas developed since the launch of an ambitious plan to develop new ways of promoting the wall will be on show - and the organisers want to hear what local people think of them.

The Forth-Clyde wall ordered by the Emperor Antoninus Augustus Pius was the biggest building project the people of what is now Scotland had ever seen, but the wall has never had the same prominence as the more ambitious Hadrian’s Wall down south.

However all that could be about to change.

As the ultimate frontier of the Roman Empire in Britain the archaeological remains are to be given a new focus, both as a visitor attraction and an educational guide,

A survey of how people think cash and resources should be channelled into local endeavours will support what aim to be innovative ways of getting people involved in the Falkirk and district wall remains - as well as, for example, the high profile Bar Hill fort at Twechar,

Monday’s event runs at the Gauze Road centre from 2pm to 8pm.