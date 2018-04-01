Bo’ness Belles hand over their biggest ever cash boost

A kind-hearted choir has handed over the impressive sum of £7742.80 to a lifeline that operates within its midst.

The Bo’ness Belles decided that Bo’ness Storehouse Foodbank would be the most worthy recipient of the tireless fundraising work it undertook last year via concerts and CD sales.

Jennifer Mallace of the Belles said: “This was a charity that really stood out for us, due to the fact it was based in Bo’ness, helped local people, and the fact they didn’t receive a lot of funding for the good work that they do.

“We are very grateful to everyone who donated and we know the Foodbank will benefit from this greatly.

“We urge everyone to keep supporting the Foodbank so that together we can help good people in our own community.”

Storehouse’s Mike Munro said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by their generosity.

“It will particularly cover our costs with the partnership we have with the Cyrenians for the next four years, at least, where we receive a delivery of excess food weekly for a monthly subscription of £80 which provides us with meals, fruit and veg. to the retail value of over £1,000 - and will cover our overheads.”