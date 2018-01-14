Blue Monday should be Good Deed Day

Mental Health Foundation Scotland is urging people to use kindness to turn tomorrow - supposedly the most depressing day of the year - into “Braw Monday”.

The charity says there’s no evidence behind the claim that mid-January Monday is any more miserable than any other day, with many suffering mental health problems all year around.

However many Scots would argue that a potent cocktail of miserable weather, post-festive blues and lack of cash is enough to put anyone down in the dumps - even if they have no other ongoing problems.

Mental Health Foundation Scotland says the perception that tomorrow is the pits can be used to focus on the extra attention the day brings on actively doing something within schools, workplaces and communities to help people thrive.

It has has published a list of 50 ideas for random acts of kindness on its website.

Toni Giugliano, Policy Manager at the Mental Health Foundation Scotland said: “We can turn Blue Monday into a Braw Monday by doing something for a loved one or for ourselves – like phone a friend we haven’t spoken to in a long time, pick up groceries for an elderly neighbour or take time out and treat ourselves to something we enjoy.

“There’s absolutely no clinical evidence behind Blue Monday but it’s an opportunity, as we think about the year ahead and New Year resolutions, to think about what we can do for our mental health”.

He added: “It’s important to distinguish between temporarily feeling sad or anxious, which we all do from time to time, and mental health problems that can impact on our ability to take pleasure from day-to-day life”.