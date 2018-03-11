Blue bonus in Falkirk’s battle of the bins

Brown bin collections and bulky uplifts are back on track in Falkirk from tomorrow, along with grey caddy and black box collections.

Meanwhile although the havoc caused by the Beast from the East is still causing problems there’s a temporary fix in place for the presentation of “additional waste”.

Denny and Banknock councillor Paul Garner said this weekend on social media: “I know its not great consolation, but ive managed to change the presentation of additional waste slightly.

“You can now put your recyclable material in black bags at the side of your bin and they will be collected.

“I’m meeting with head of service next week to discuss the delay or cancellation of uplift”.

The next blue bin collection cycle for bins will include lifting side waste lifted on this occasion.

Revised collection dates are - Wednesday, March 14 (was February 28), Thursday March 15 (was March 1) and Friday, March 16 (was March 2).

Councillor Garner said: “This material can only be excess material for the blue container.

“Ideally it has to be visible in either a large cardboard box or in a see through transparent bag where possible.

“All non recyclate or general waste placed as side waste will not be lifted as this will contaminate the material being collected”.

The green residual bins are now back on schedule, with all backlog cleared, and the two council recycling centres at Kinneil and Roughmute are open as normal.