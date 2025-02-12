Blaze’s title tilt extinguished by in-form Falkirk Fury as seal five-point win

Falkirk Fury ace Ali Fraser scored 20 points for his side as they edged closer to retaining their SBC Division 1 Championship title (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk Fury’s senior men moved one step closer to retaining their SBC Division 1 Championship title after a hard-fought 84-79 win over their closest rivals Boroughmuir Blaze.

The Sony Centre-sponsored side had gone into the game sitting top of the table with an 11 win and two loss record for the season. Blaze, in behind Fury, were on nine wins and four losses. And after the weekend, with only four games now remaining, Fury need only to win two more games to be crowned champions again.

The fans at the Crags SC in Edinburgh were not disappointed in a match-up that went right down to the final seconds. Fury raced out to a 7-0 lead with all these points coming from their Welsh international Ed Potter.

As Blaze edged back into the match, Fury's Murray and Hendry and Adnan Jalil hit two-point plays with Jonny Bunyan adding his only three of the game to keep Fury 14-10 ahead. The match continued to see the teams trade baskets with a first quarter scoreline of 22-19 to Fury.

The second period went the capital side's way as they closed out the quarter on a long range three for a 39-36 lead at the half. The third period saw Blaze move to their biggest lead of the game at 61-49 and a significant 12-point lead with just over a minute to play in the quarter.

However, five crucial points from Fury's Ali Fraser brought the game back to single figures as the teams lined-up for the final stanza. Fury continued to apply pressure on the home team as Blaze continued to foul with Fury making key shots from the charity stripe.

The match finally was drawn level after a Bunyan two at 69 apiece. The Caledonia Gladiators head coach then hit another two to put Fury ahead in the match at 71-69. There was still little between the teams as they entered the final two minutes with the Falkirk side ahead 76-72.

That four-point gap then went to six when a Bunyan assist saw a thunderous dunk from BBL former dunk champion Murray Hendry bring the Fury fans to their feet with the scoreline at 80-74. It was Hendry who then sealed the win with 14 seconds to go from the free throw line as he took the score to a game winning 84-79.

For Fury, star Fraser led the scorers with 20 points while Bunyan scored 16 points with Hendry on 13 points and Potter on 12 points. Lithuanian Eddy Eginas had eight points with Bantu Burroughs and Adnan Jalil sharing 12 points. US guard Javon Daniels also scored three points with Fury rotating.

“Getting back-to-back wins over St Mirren and now Blaze was always going to be key for us and to achieve that is a credit to the the team,” Fury head coach John Bunyan said.

“It's never an easy game at the Crags and this was no exception. It was exciting for the fans and a great advert for what is the best in Scottish basketball.

"It's unfortunate the promotion of our sport is very much left to clubs like Blaze and ourselves to do ourselves.

Despite poor shooting the ball - shockingly badly from three-point range – we came away with the win, and that's a great testament to the players in terms of their defence and in finding different ways to put up points other than from behind the arc.

"Blaze are an aggressive team, they make no bones about that and part of their game is to push foul calls to the limit and on every play. That can be frustrating when you are on the receiving end with Ali a target of that style of play.

"There was not a huge difference in some of the stats but our penetration and play inside gave us 22-points from the line, with Blaze playing a long-range game and getting 30-points more points than us from behind the arc.

“Our 16-point difference from the two-point range gave us the edge in a game of contrasting styles.

"We will now prepare for our final four championship games with a focus also on the play-offs at the end of March.”