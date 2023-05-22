The blaze in Mamre Drive, California was discovered shortly before 5.30pm last Friday, May 19. It involved two semi-detached properties.

Six fire appliances raced to the scene where firefighters discovered a well-developed fire in the roof space of the two homes. The blaze was finally extinguished and the area made safe by 9pm.

No-one was reported injured in the incident and the area around the properties is currently fenced off.

The fire in this Braes village left two homes badly damaged

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 5.25pm on Friday, May 19 to reports of a fire at two properties on Mamre Drive, California. Operations Control mobilised six appliances including two specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters discovered a well-developed fire within the roof space, affecting both properties. There were no reported casualties and crews left at 9.06pm after ensuring the area was safe."

The area around the properties has been fenced off

