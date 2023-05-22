News you can trust since 1845
Blaze leaves two homes in California badly damaged

Two homes were left badly damaged following a tea-time fire in a Braes village.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:58 BST

The blaze in Mamre Drive, California was discovered shortly before 5.30pm last Friday, May 19. It involved two semi-detached properties.

Six fire appliances raced to the scene where firefighters discovered a well-developed fire in the roof space of the two homes. The blaze was finally extinguished and the area made safe by 9pm.

No-one was reported injured in the incident and the area around the properties is currently fenced off.

The fire in this Braes village left two homes badly damagedThe fire in this Braes village left two homes badly damaged
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 5.25pm on Friday, May 19 to reports of a fire at two properties on Mamre Drive, California. Operations Control mobilised six appliances including two specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters discovered a well-developed fire within the roof space, affecting both properties. There were no reported casualties and crews left at 9.06pm after ensuring the area was safe."

The area around the properties has been fenced offThe area around the properties has been fenced off
Two houses were badly damaged by fire on Friday eveningTwo houses were badly damaged by fire on Friday evening
