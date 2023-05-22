Blaze leaves two homes in California badly damaged
Two homes were left badly damaged following a tea-time fire in a Braes village.
The blaze in Mamre Drive, California was discovered shortly before 5.30pm last Friday, May 19. It involved two semi-detached properties.
Six fire appliances raced to the scene where firefighters discovered a well-developed fire in the roof space of the two homes. The blaze was finally extinguished and the area made safe by 9pm.
No-one was reported injured in the incident and the area around the properties is currently fenced off.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 5.25pm on Friday, May 19 to reports of a fire at two properties on Mamre Drive, California. Operations Control mobilised six appliances including two specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters discovered a well-developed fire within the roof space, affecting both properties. There were no reported casualties and crews left at 9.06pm after ensuring the area was safe."