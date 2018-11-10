Blaze heroine Fiona is in line for top honour

A manager at a Kincardine on Forth care home has been recognised as one of the leading care home employees in Scotland.

Fiona Day (pictured) of Forth Bay Care Home - who rushed to cope with the aftermath of a devastating blaze - has been nominated in the Manager/Leader of the Year category at the Scottish Care Awards 2018.

Fiona’s own verdict on the fire at the home was: “It was a crisis but it was my job to get us through.”

The award celebrates care home staff who have demonstrated effective management and leadership in the development of the service and the delivery of quality care.

Fiona said: “I am very surprised but thrilled and honoured to be chosen as a finalist in these prestigious awards.”

Jackie Morrison, Caring Homes’ Regional Manager for Scotland, who nominated Fiona, said: “She has shown her management and leadership skills following a major fire in August last year.

“Fiona was on leave but immediately came in to help with evacuation and relocation.

“Fiona now has a refurbished wing and half the residents have been moved back.

“The demolished wing will be rebuilt and Fiona will have a brand new home next year.

“She has remained positive and approachable, managing the clearing, cleaning, reorganising, demolition and planned rebuild. “She is the heart of Forth Bay liked and respected by colleagues and the community.”

The care awards will follow a full day conference with speakers including the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, Jeane Freeman.