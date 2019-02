A man was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up after a mystery blaze gutted a shed in Stenhousemuir’s Tryst Road yesterday evening.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene after the alert was sounded at 6.24pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Operations Control mobilised two fire engines and firefighters extinguished the flames.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”